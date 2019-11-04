See All Radiation Oncologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Gordon Grado, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gordon Grado, MD

Dr. Gordon Grado, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.

Dr. Grado works at Southwest Oncology Centers in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Oncology Centers
    2926 N CIVIC CENTER PLZ, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 614-6300
  2. 2
    Southwest Oncology Centers
    5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 108, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-0900
  3. 3
    Southwest Oncology Centers
    1951 W 25th St Ste F, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 314-1174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wickenburg Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Tomotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grado?

    Nov 04, 2019
    Dr Grado truly cares about he patients. He is “my” doctor who provides excellent care to me.
    Mike M — Nov 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gordon Grado, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225092745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Chicago Hosps & Clins
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Illinois University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology and Therapeutic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Grado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Grado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

