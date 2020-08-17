Overview of Dr. Gordon Groh, MD

Dr. Gordon Groh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Groh works at Asheville Hospitalist Group in Asheville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder Replacement and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.