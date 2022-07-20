Overview of Dr. Gordon Harvieux, MD

Dr. Gordon Harvieux, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Harvieux works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.