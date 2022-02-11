Overview of Dr. Gordon Keehn, MD

Dr. Gordon Keehn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.