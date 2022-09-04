Overview of Dr. Gordon Kelley, MD

Dr. Gordon Kelley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Kelley works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.