Dr. Gordon Kelley, MD
Dr. Gordon Kelley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9810
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience was great! He started out , told me I know ya don’t like doctors lol. Laughed! He was very detailed in describing my infarct! He answered all ?’s! Gave advice on the future prevention of recurring infarcts! Yes excellent Dr!
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Baylor Coll Of Med, Neurology Med Coll Wi Affil Hosps, Internal Medicine Med Coll Wi Affil Hosps, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.