Dr. Gordon Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clin & Rsrch Found



Dr. Kim works at Scripps Clinic in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.