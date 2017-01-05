Dr. Gordon Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clin & Rsrch Found
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic326 Santa Fe Dr # 2, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Schedule weeks in advance because it is hard to get an immediate appointment with him.
About Dr. Gordon Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013012046
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin &amp; Rsrch Found
- So Ill U
- So Ill U
