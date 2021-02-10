See All Urologists in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Gordon Kinzler, MD

Urology
4.5 (11)
Elmhurst, IL
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gordon Kinzler, MD

Dr. Gordon Kinzler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Kinzler works at Gordon J Kinzler MD FC in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kinzler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes Osteoporosis Obesity Inc.
    1200 S York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 758-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vesicoureteral Reflux
Neurogenic Bladder
Polyuria
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Neurogenic Bladder
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2021
    Dr.Kinzler is a great doctor and a great man. He took good care of my parents. He always explained clearly what to expect. He drew pictures to describe procedures. He spoke to the whole family before procedures.
    Linda Haack — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Gordon Kinzler, MD

    • Urology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386663425
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincents Med Center Usc School Med
    • Loyola University Stritch School Med
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kinzler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinzler works at Gordon J Kinzler MD FC in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kinzler’s profile.

    Dr. Kinzler has seen patients for Vesicoureteral Reflux, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinzler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

