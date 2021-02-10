Dr. Kinzler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Kinzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gordon Kinzler, MD
Dr. Gordon Kinzler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Kinzler works at
Dr. Kinzler's Office Locations
Diabetes Osteoporosis Obesity Inc.1200 S York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 758-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kinzler is a great doctor and a great man. He took good care of my parents. He always explained clearly what to expect. He drew pictures to describe procedures. He spoke to the whole family before procedures.
About Dr. Gordon Kinzler, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1386663425
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Med Center Usc School Med
- Loyola University Stritch School Med
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago
