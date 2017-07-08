Overview of Dr. Gordon Knight, DO

Dr. Gordon Knight, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Knight works at SSM Health Heart And Vascular in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO and Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.