Dr. Gordon Kritzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gordon Kritzer, MD
Dr. Gordon Kritzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Kritzer works at
Dr. Kritzer's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine7315 212th St SW Ste 101, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gordon Kritzer, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kritzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kritzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kritzer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kritzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kritzer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kritzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kritzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kritzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kritzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kritzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.