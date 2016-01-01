Overview of Dr. Gordon Kritzer, MD

Dr. Gordon Kritzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Kritzer works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.