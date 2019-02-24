Overview of Dr. Gordon Lam, MD

Dr. Gordon Lam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Lam works at Atrium Health Northeast Rheumatology in Concord, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.