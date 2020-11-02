Dr. Gordon Latzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Latzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Latzman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Latzman works at
Locations
Nemg Gastroenterology LLC888 White Plains Rd Ste 210, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-1193
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best. Listens, asks relevant questions, retains important information, shows kindness. 5 Stars.
About Dr. Gordon Latzman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780647115
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latzman works at
Dr. Latzman has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Latzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latzman.
