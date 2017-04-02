Dr. Gordon Liss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Liss, MD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Liss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Liss works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic2205 Vista Way # 340, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5870
-
2
Frederick Gastroenterology Associates3430 Worthington Blvd Ste 206, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800
-
3
Frederick Endoscopy Center7115 Guilford Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday6:45am - 4:30pmTuesday6:45am - 4:30pmWednesday6:45am - 4:30pmThursday6:45am - 4:30pmFriday6:45am - 4:30pm
-
4
Frederick Gastroenterology Associates310 W 9th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liss?
Came for a 2nd opinion but liked him so much he is now my dad's only gastroenterologist. Very thorough and careful in his exams, explains all his findings clearly and answered our many questions. Office staff is also great except for one front desk person. Took care of all dad's referrals, including a surgeon and an oncologist. Returns calls quickly and will expedite urgent appointments when needed.
About Dr. Gordon Liss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1669620746
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liss works at
Dr. Liss has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.