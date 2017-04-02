Overview

Dr. Gordon Liss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Liss works at Scripps Clinic in Oceanside, CA with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.