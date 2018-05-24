See All Plastic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Gordon Mitts, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (30)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gordon Mitts, MD

Dr. Gordon Mitts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Mitts works at GORDON M MITTS, MD in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitts' Office Locations

    G. M. Mitts M. D. Inc.
    2525 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 324-7208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 24, 2018
    I seen a total of three Plastic surgeons in Bakersfield and went with Dr. Mitts for Explant surgery after suffering from capular contraption for 6years. My surgery was 6weeks ago and Wow did I make the right decision, very little pain with surgery and feeling much better. My boobs are the same size they were before I got 650cc implants which were done by another doctor. To the women out there suffering from pain and afraid of what your breast may look like afterwards. I highly recommend Dr Mitts
    Michelle R. in Bakersfield , CA — May 24, 2018
    About Dr. Gordon Mitts, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407937675
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Med Center
    • VA Hospital
    • U Calif-Irvine
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Mitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitts works at GORDON M MITTS, MD in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mitts’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.