Dr. Gordon Nakata, MD
Overview of Dr. Gordon Nakata, MD
Dr. Gordon Nakata, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Nakata's Office Locations
Hatfield Cardiology LLC46 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-0006
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nakata is the nicest, most personable Dr. you could ask for. He was understanding, sympathetic and is very good with his explanations. I had a bad bulging disc. I was in agony. I couldn't stand, sit, bathe or sleep normally. I barely left my house bc I hurt so bad. I was hunched over and used a cane to walk. He scheduled me for surgery as soon as he could. He did a laminectomy / microdiscectomy on my L5 left side. When I woke up, the sciatica was gone! I've talked to ppl and watched videos on other's who had this surgery with different Drs, but my recovery seemed so much smoother than theirs and 11 weeks post op the scar's barely noticeable. I'm a 32yr old F btw. He actually gave me my life back. Yes, you do talk to nurses for follow ups etc... but that's pretty standard and his nurses seem very attentive. I am just over the moon with how well I am doing. I may end up having to do something on my right side eventually and If I have my choice, I would absolutely choose Dr. Nakata.
About Dr. Gordon Nakata, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakata has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakata.
