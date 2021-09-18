Dr. Gordon Pocialik, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pocialik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Pocialik, DMD
Overview
Dr. Gordon Pocialik, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Dr. Pocialik works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Addison Place8644 Addison Place Dr, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 946-0127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Florida Combined Life
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff is super helpful. Dr. P took his time getting to know me and made sure I was comfortable during the entire procedure
About Dr. Gordon Pocialik, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1184990848
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pocialik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pocialik accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pocialik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pocialik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pocialik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pocialik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pocialik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pocialik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.