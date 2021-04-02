Dr. Gordon Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Siegel, MD
Overview of Dr. Gordon Siegel, MD
Dr. Gordon Siegel, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Siegel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
-
1
Chicago Office3 E Huron St Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 988-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
Dr. Siegel is great. Listens closely, has a sharp mind that figures out difficult symptoms. He is a genuine human who cares about his patients, not always his schedule. The waits are shorter than when I saw him pre covid, but how much time will you waste with other docs who can’t help you? Of course Dr. Siegel can’t make “miracles”, but he can be darn close. I always recommend him to friends.
About Dr. Gordon Siegel, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982609103
Education & Certifications
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.