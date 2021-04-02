Overview of Dr. Gordon Siegel, MD

Dr. Gordon Siegel, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Midwest ENT in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.