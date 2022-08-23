Overview

Dr. Gordon Souaid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Souaid works at Gordon Souaid, MD in Aventura, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.