Dr. Gordon Souaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Souaid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Souaid works at
Locations
-
1
Gordon Souaid, MD20950 NE 27th Ct Ste 200, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 489-1439
-
2
Gordon Souaid, MD1117 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (305) 697-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Prudential
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely the best. Easy to talk to and explains everything very well. Breaks everything up so you can understand. Also puts you at ease when the nerves get the best of you. Thank you so much .
About Dr. Gordon Souaid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740234988
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Va Med Center
- St Lukes Hospital Center
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souaid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souaid works at
Dr. Souaid has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Souaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Souaid speaks Spanish.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Souaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souaid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.