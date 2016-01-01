Overview of Dr. Gordon Srkalovic, MD

Dr. Gordon Srkalovic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Med Sch U Sarajevo and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Srkalovic works at Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.