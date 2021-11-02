Overview

Dr. Gordon Tussing, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Tussing works at Gordon P. Tussing, D.O., P.C. in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.