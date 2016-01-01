Dr. Wadge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon Wadge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gordon Wadge, MD
Dr. Gordon Wadge, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Wadge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wadge's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner St. Tammany Cancer Center900 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wadge?
About Dr. Gordon Wadge, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1043585326
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wadge using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wadge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadge works at
Dr. Wadge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.