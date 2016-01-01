Overview

Dr. Gordon Waters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blackshear, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Waters works at Georgia Physicians South in Blackshear, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.