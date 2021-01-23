Overview

Dr. Gordon Watson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr



Dr. Watson works at Pima Heart Physicians PC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oracle, AZ and Saddlebrooke, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.