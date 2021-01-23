Dr. Gordon Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gordon Watson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Pima Heart Physicians PC3709 N Campbell Ave Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions
-
2
Sun Life Family Health Center Inc.1040 W American Ave, Oracle, AZ 85623 Directions (520) 297-9060
-
3
Northwest Cardiology LLC6080 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 797-8550
-
4
Courtney Medical Group1925 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 204, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 838-3540
-
5
Pima Heart & Vascular1631 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 838-3540
-
6
Pima Heart & Vascular63675 E Saddlebrooke Blvd Ste S, Saddlebrooke, AZ 85739 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Great visit! Dr. Watson is caring and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Gordon Watson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1225031131
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Ariz Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Ariz Hlth Scis Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.