Overview

Dr. Gordon West, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, CO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette School Of Dentistry|Marquette University, School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. West works at Boulder County Smiles in Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

