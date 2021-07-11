Overview of Dr. Gordon White, MD

Dr. Gordon White, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.