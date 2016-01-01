Dr. Gordon Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Wood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.
Cache Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat2380 N 400 E Ste D, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5749
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1255328969
- Walter Reed Army Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.