Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD

Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Wuebbolt works at Upmc Chautauqua At Wca in Jamestown, NY with other offices in Warren, PA, Seneca, PA, Dunkirk, NY, Corry, PA and Olean, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wuebbolt's Office Locations

    Upmc Chautauqua At Wca
    207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 484-6700
    Community Eye Care Specialists
    2 Farm Colony Dr, Warren, PA 16365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 726-2303
    Community Eye Care Specialists
    2 Park Way, Seneca, PA 16346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 677-6404
    Community Eye Care Specialists
    1136 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 366-2033
    Community Eye Care Specialists
    110 E Columbus Ave, Corry, PA 16407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 665-1300
    Community Eye Care Specialists
    2223 W State St, Olean, NY 14760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 373-0444
    Community Eye Care Specialists
    462 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 366-2033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Treatment frequency



Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 28, 2021
    Polite staff and answered all my questions!
    — Feb 28, 2021
    About Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548234255
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moorfields Eye Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Alberta
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McMaster U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wuebbolt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wuebbolt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wuebbolt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wuebbolt has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wuebbolt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wuebbolt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wuebbolt.

