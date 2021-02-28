Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wuebbolt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD
Overview of Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD
Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Wuebbolt's Office Locations
Upmc Chautauqua At Wca207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 484-6700
Community Eye Care Specialists2 Farm Colony Dr, Warren, PA 16365 Directions (814) 726-2303
Community Eye Care Specialists2 Park Way, Seneca, PA 16346 Directions (814) 677-6404
Community Eye Care Specialists1136 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048 Directions (716) 366-2033
Community Eye Care Specialists110 E Columbus Ave, Corry, PA 16407 Directions (814) 665-1300
Community Eye Care Specialists2223 W State St, Olean, NY 14760 Directions (716) 373-0444
Community Eye Care Specialists462 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 366-2033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gordon Wuebbolt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hosp
- U Alberta
- McMaster U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wuebbolt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wuebbolt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wuebbolt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wuebbolt has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wuebbolt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wuebbolt speaks Italian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wuebbolt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wuebbolt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wuebbolt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wuebbolt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.