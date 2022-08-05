Overview

Dr. Gorgi Kozeski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Kozeski works at Cardiology Assoc Of Altoona in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.