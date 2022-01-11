Dr. Gorgun Akpek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akpek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gorgun Akpek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gorgun Akpek, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Hacettepe University Medical School|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center715 Tank Farm Rd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akpek was pleasant and explained how he was going to treat my problem.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Male
- 1124068515
- Boston University Medical Center Hematology and Oncoloy|Boston University School Of Medicine|Hacettepe University Clinical Medical Oncology|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Hacettepe University, Dept. of Medicine,
- Hacettepe University Medical School|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
