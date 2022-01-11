Overview of Dr. Gorgun Akpek, MD

Dr. Gorgun Akpek, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Hacettepe University Medical School|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akpek works at SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.