Overview

Dr. Gorman Thorp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Thorp works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.