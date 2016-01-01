Dr. Gotardo Rodrigues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gotardo Rodrigues, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gotardo Rodrigues, MD
Dr. Gotardo Rodrigues, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
Dr. Rodrigues works at
Dr. Rodrigues' Office Locations
Gotardo A Rodrigues MD78 SW 13th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 642-6966
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gotardo Rodrigues, MD
- Hematology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1396797692
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodrigues has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodrigues accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodrigues works at
Dr. Rodrigues speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.