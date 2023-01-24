Dr. Gourisankar Degala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gourisankar Degala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gourisankar Degala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Med Sciences Bangalore India and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Advanced Digestive Care - Office B3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 140, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 286-6130
Advanced Digestive Care - Office A920 S Myrtle Ave Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-0444
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Degala took his time with me, explained everything well, answered all my questions and was very thorough. He is very kind, empathetic and knowledgable. The office staff was very nice, I didn't wait long and they're very organized as well. Would highly recommend Dr. Degala and his practice!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1245440361
- Henry Ford Hospital-Detroit, Mi
- Kempegowda Institute Of Med Sciences Bangalore India
- Gastroenterology
