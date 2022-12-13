Dr. Govardhanan Nagaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Govardhanan Nagaiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Govardhanan Nagaiah, MD
Dr. Govardhanan Nagaiah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They graduated from MGR Medical University, India and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Nagaiah's Office Locations
Goodyear - Medical Oncology, Hematology, & Gynecologic Oncology13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 105, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 469-4222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In my final visit with Dr. Nagaiah we discussed my move back to Washington state and my need for an Oncologist there. He suggested I provide him with my choice and because of changing medical coverages under Medicare, I am still struggling with that. My health has been good and the important thing was the continuation of my Ninlaro, which his office has resolved and I am very grateful for that. Contact with him over the past couple years has always been difficult if not impossible. He gave his personal cell to me at one point but in my last attempt to reach him I found his messages full but at least I was able to get through via the main number.
About Dr. Govardhanan Nagaiah, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- 1386736585
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center and National Health Service, United Kingdom
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- MGR Medical University, India
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagaiah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagaiah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagaiah speaks Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaiah.
