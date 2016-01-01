See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Avera Queen Of Peace, Orange City Area Health System, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center and Sanford Usd Medical Center.

Dr. Rajendiran works at Sanford Center For Digestive Health in Sioux Falls, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanford Center for Digestive Health
    1205 S Grange Ave Ste 510, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 328-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera Queen Of Peace
  • Orange City Area Health System
  • Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
  • Sanford Usd Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rajendiran?

    Photo: Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rajendiran to family and friends

    Dr. Rajendiran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rajendiran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD.

    About Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962633966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Nebraska Med Center Program - Transplant Hepatology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center, Maryland
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajendiran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajendiran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajendiran works at Sanford Center For Digestive Health in Sioux Falls, SD. View the full address on Dr. Rajendiran’s profile.

    Dr. Rajendiran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajendiran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajendiran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajendiran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.