Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Avera Queen Of Peace, Orange City Area Health System, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Sanford Center for Digestive Health1205 S Grange Ave Ste 510, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 328-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Queen Of Peace
- Orange City Area Health System
- Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Govarthanan Rajendiran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962633966
- University Of Nebraska Med Center Program - Transplant Hepatology
- Univ of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center, Maryland
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
