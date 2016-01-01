Dr. Bhagat accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Govind Bhagat, MD
Overview of Dr. Govind Bhagat, MD
Dr. Govind Bhagat, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis New Delhi and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Bhagat works at
Dr. Bhagat's Office Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Hospital622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhagat?
About Dr. Govind Bhagat, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215012422
Education & Certifications
- Coll Phys Surgs Columbia U
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- U Coll Med Scis New Delhi
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhagat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhagat works at
Dr. Bhagat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhagat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhagat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.