Dr. Govind Koka, DO
Overview
Dr. Govind Koka, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Kansas City - Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Advanced Urgent Care and Nightlight Peds9975 S Eastern Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Directions (702) 492-7208
- 2 100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 215, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 858-6260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good guy, friendly and good at his job.
About Dr. Govind Koka, DO
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice - Grand View Hospital - Ohio University, Dayton, Ohio
- University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Kansas City - Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
- George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia - BS Biology
Dr. Koka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koka speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.