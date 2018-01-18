Dr. Govind Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Govind Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Govind Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Permian Gastroenterology P.A.4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 203, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 697-1000
-
2
Midland Memorial Hospital400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 221-4670
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Very professional Doctor, spends time making sure patient understands procedures and explains results of test in terms patient can understand.
About Dr. Govind Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073555249
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.