Overview

Dr. Govind Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Permian Gastroenterology P.A. in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.