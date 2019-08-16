Dr. Govind Ramadurai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramadurai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Govind Ramadurai, MD
Dr. Govind Ramadurai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Silver Cross Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
DuPage Medical Group - Official301 Madison St Ste 207, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 740-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Silver Cross Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Knowledgable, caring, and Professionalism. I have recieved nothing but the best of care in and out of the hospital
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1184673089
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
