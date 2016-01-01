Overview of Dr. Govinda Lohani, MD

Dr. Govinda Lohani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Lohani works at Dr. Govinda Lohani in North Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.