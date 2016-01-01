Dr. Govindlal Bhanusali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhanusali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Govindlal Bhanusali, MD
Overview of Dr. Govindlal Bhanusali, MD
Dr. Govindlal Bhanusali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bhanusali works at
Dr. Bhanusali's Office Locations
-
1
G. Bhanusali MD PC15 Dunning Rd Ste 2, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-1553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhanusali?
About Dr. Govindlal Bhanusali, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205844503
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhanusali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhanusali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhanusali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhanusali works at
Dr. Bhanusali speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhanusali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhanusali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhanusali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhanusali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.