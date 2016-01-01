Dr. Govindram Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Govindram Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Govindram Mehta, MD
Dr. Govindram Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Earwax Buildup and Tongue-Tie along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
- 1 125 E Broad St Ste 115, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 329-7345
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Govindram Mehta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225131634
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
