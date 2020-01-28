See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Anderson, SC
Dr. Gowdhami Mohan, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Overview of Dr. Gowdhami Mohan, MD

Dr. Gowdhami Mohan, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They graduated from Madvrai Med Coll and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.

Dr. Mohan works at Anderson Sleep And Lung Center in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohan's Office Locations

    Anderson Sleep And Lung Center
    1403 E Greenville St Ste D, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 222-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AnMed Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 28, 2020
    I love Dr. Mohan. I have been seeing her for 20 years. She is very caring and has great bedside manners. She is a wonderful doctor!
    — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. Gowdhami Mohan, MD

    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    • English, Indian
    • 1114921806
    Education & Certifications

    • Case West U Hosp
    • U of Ill
    • Madvrai Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gowdhami Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohan works at Anderson Sleep And Lung Center in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Mohan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

