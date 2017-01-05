Dr. Ramesh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowrappala Ramesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gowrappala Ramesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ramesh works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates929 Gessner Rd Ste 1360, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 468-2030
Memorial Endoscopy Center Lp1233 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 468-9200
Digestive Health Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 650, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 468-2030
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with my experience w/ Dr Ramesh. He personally returned my calls to his office to clarify procedures regarding a routine colonoscopy. Was very informative, professional and personable, both on the phone and in person. Will happily refer him to others.
About Dr. Gowrappala Ramesh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1053377051
Education & Certifications
- Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramesh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramesh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.