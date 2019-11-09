Overview

Dr. Gowri Balachandar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Balachandar works at Lone Star Gastroenterology in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.