Overview of Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD

Dr. Gowtham Jonna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Jonna works at Retina Consultants of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.