Dr. Grace Aileru, DDS
Dr. Grace Aileru, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Winston Salem Dental Care201 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 701-1727
- Aetna
- MetLife
I would absolutely, with no hesitation, recommend Dr. Aileru to anyone. She, in my opinion, is the best in the business. She is so intelligent in her field of expertise and is the most caring and dedicated person and it shows in her skills. I have been going to her for approximately 15 years and I would not change one thing. I am very relaxed every time I go to her. If you are in the need of a wonderful dentist as well as a good, caring person, she is your dentist.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Aileru accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
