Overview of Dr. Grace Austin, MD

Dr. Grace Austin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Austin works at La Health Net in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.