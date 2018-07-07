See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plainfield, IN
Dr. Grace Badman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Grace Badman, MD

Dr. Grace Badman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Badman works at Westside Physicians for Women in Plainfield, IN with other offices in Brownsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Badman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plainfield
    1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1360, Plainfield, IN 46168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Avon (temporary location)
    1080 N Green St Ste 150, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 07, 2018
    Dr. Grace Badman was the one that discovered my endometriosis & relieved me of my many years of pain. If you want great care from a sincere and caring doctor, I highly recommend Dr. Grace Badman! She is the only doctor I felt comfortable with & knew would take the time to do what ever it took to find my problems, fix & relieve me. I could talk to her as though she was a close friend. I wished she would move to Texas, where I currently live, because I can't find another doctor like her!
    Loanna Starr in Eastland, TX — Jul 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Grace Badman, MD
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Badman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Badman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

