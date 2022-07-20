Dr. Grace Bai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Bai, MD
Overview of Dr. Grace Bai, MD
Dr. Grace Bai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Bai's Office Locations
Thorek Professional Building840 W Irving Park Rd # 201, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (847) 933-0800
Sushil K Sharma MD Sc9700 Kenton Ave Ste K202, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (773) 975-5515
Pediatric Health Care - Rush Northshore Prof Bldg9669 Kenton Ave Ste 409, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough positive things about Dr Bai. I had been wearing glassed since kindergarten and had a terrible astigmatism ( neg 12). I was having trouble seeing at night, and it was getting difficult, because of my job I need to see at night. She recommended Cataract surgery and talked to me about torek lenses possibly correcting my vision. I finally decided to move forward with the surgery. My vision , now, is 20/20 and 20/ 25. She is a MIRACLE worker. I cry every time i think about finding her has literally changed my life! Thank you, Dr Bai!!!
About Dr. Grace Bai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Li Jewish Health System
- St Vincent'S Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Wellesley
Dr. Bai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bai has seen patients for Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bai speaks Korean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.