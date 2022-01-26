Dr. Grace Berlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grace Berlin, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Berlin's Office Locations
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Grace Berlin, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1205247137
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Berlin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
