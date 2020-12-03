See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Grace Chen, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Grace Chen, MD

Dr. Grace Chen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 365, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 845-6907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Wellness Examination
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Wellness Examination
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Fibromyalgia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylaxis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Athlete's Foot
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Sinusitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Canker Sore
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Excessive Sweating
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Hammer Toe
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypoglycemia
Intertrigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Mycobacter
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 03, 2020
    Dr. Chen has been our physician for 11 yrs. we have found her to be caring and concerned. She answers our emails the same day and sends us to good physicians for other concerns outside of her specialty. I don’t understand how other folks can describe her as cold.
    Joan Gilbert — Dec 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Grace Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770785297
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    • Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

